WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling

Scottsdale Fire officials say a woman at the WM Phoenix Open was taken to the hospital for fall injuries.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said the woman fell at Hole 16.

"Our medic cart and bike team paramedics treated a female fall patient and transported to a local trauma center, with non life threatening injuries," read a portion of the brief statement.

The woman was not identified by officials, who also did not reveal any additional details surrounding the incident.