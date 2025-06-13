Woman, 3 kids critically hurt in Phoenix crash

The Brief A two-car crash on June 13 left a woman and three children in critical condition. The crash happened at 7th and Van Buren Streets. The cause of the crash is unknown.



Four people are in critical condition, including three children, following a crash on Friday morning at a Phoenix intersection.

What they're saying:

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on June 13 at 7th and Van Buren Streets.

"Crews arrived and found a two car accident," Capt. Todd Keller said. "One person did need to be extricated from their vehicle."

A woman and three children were hospitalized.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened