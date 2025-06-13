Expand / Collapse search
Woman, 3 kids critically hurt in Phoenix crash

Updated  June 13, 2025 9:15am MST
Four people are in critical condition, including three children, following a crash on Friday morning at 7th and Van Buren Streets.

The Brief

    • A two-car crash on June 13 left a woman and three children in critical condition.
    • The crash happened at 7th and Van Buren Streets.
    • The cause of the crash is unknown.

PHOENIX - Four people are in critical condition, including three children, following a crash on Friday morning at a Phoenix intersection.

What they're saying:

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on June 13 at 7th and Van Buren Streets.

"Crews arrived and found a two car accident," Capt. Todd Keller said. "One person did need to be extricated from their vehicle."

A woman and three children were hospitalized.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

