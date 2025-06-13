Woman, 3 kids critically hurt in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Four people are in critical condition, including three children, following a crash on Friday morning at a Phoenix intersection.
What they're saying:
The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on June 13 at 7th and Van Buren Streets.
"Crews arrived and found a two car accident," Capt. Todd Keller said. "One person did need to be extricated from their vehicle."
A woman and three children were hospitalized.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.
Map of where the crash happened