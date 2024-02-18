Woman and her adult son hurt following apartment stabbing; suspect arrested

Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that sent the man's mother and brother to the hospital.

The incident, according to a statement, unfolded in an area near Dreamy Draw Drive and Morten Avenue. Officers were called to the area at around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

"When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds. The officers learned the suspect had stabbed his mother and adult brother in the apartment. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody after he came out of the apartment. He has been identified as 22-year-old Keyon Anderson.

Area where the incident happened