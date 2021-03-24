Expand / Collapse search
Woman and her unborn baby dead following crash in Phoenix, police say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Police say a pregnant woman is dead following a crash involving a truck in Phoenix on March 24.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Margaret Cox, police responded to the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road for a crash involving a car and a truck at around 2:23 p.m.

"The car, driven by a 26-year-old female, was traveling eastbound on McDowell Road when the driver failed to stop for the red signal light and collided with a truck making a left turn onto southbound 52nd Street," read a portion of the statement released by police.

The car driver, identified by police as Samantha Bean-Lansman, was declared dead at the scene by fire crews. Bean-Lansman was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, and her unborn child did not survive the crash.

Police officials say the driver of the truck, identiied as a 49-year-old man, remained at the scene and was evaluated for impairment. Officials say they did not detect signs of impairment. Both the truck driver and another passenger inside the truck were not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.

