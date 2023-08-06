Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested after dog attacked Phoenix officers: PD

PHOENIX - A woman has been arrested in west Phoenix after she reportedly resisted arrest, crashed her truck into a fence, and allowed her dog to attack officers on Saturday night.

Police say they had been out driving near 107th Avenue and Colter at around 10:30 p.m. that night when they saw a pickup truck in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic.

When they tried to make a traffic stop, the driver fled before crashing into a fence at a nearby residential property.

As officers moved in to detain her, she allegedly pulled out a large pitbull that began biting law enforcement.

"A less lethal tool was used on the dog who later ran from the area," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix PD.

The woman, identified as Mary Clifton, was arrested on suspicion of several charges including aggravated assault against a police officer and resisting arrest.

Mary Clifton

