Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police

Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested.

Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman swimming out of the lake. The woman allegedly told police that she was a passenger in the vehicle, and she provided the name of the alleged driver to officers.

Officers and firefighters then search the lake for the alleged driver, but no one was found.

"It was later determined the statement provided by the subject was false, the subject had been the sole occupant of the vehicle," police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.