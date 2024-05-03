Woman arrested in deadly motorcycle crash; recall issued for ground beef sold at Walmart l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A woman is accused of manslaughter in a Phoenix motorcycle crash that left a man dead, ground beef sold at Walmart stores nationwide has been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 3.
1. Driver accused of causing deadly motorcycle crash
Featured
A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist died on Thursday following a crash near a south Phoenix intersection.
2. Ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns; here's what you need to know
Featured
Over 16,000 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide at Walmart stores is being recalled over concerns that the meat could be contaminated with E. coli.
3. Speed, impairment factors in crash that killed pedestrian: PD
Featured
Police are investigating a crash near a Peoria intersection that left a person dead.
4. George Kelly says men aimed AK-47 at him
Featured
Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly said men came towards his home with an AK-47 aimed at him the day he was arrested for murder.
5. Trump hush money trial enters day 11
Featured
Donald Trump returns to court as his hush money trial enters its 11th day. Hope Hicks, who served as Trump's 2016 campaign press secretary and went on to hold various roles in his White House, is testifying in his hush money trial on Friday.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/3/24
A sunny and warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the low 90s.