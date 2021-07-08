Woman arrested in connection with deadly I-10 crash west of Phoenix

Officials with DPS say a woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on July 2.

DPS officials say the crash, which involved three vehicles, took place on the I-10 at milepost 82 on July 2 at 1:21 p.m.

"A tractor-trailer was eastbound in the #2 lane when for an unknown reason, it rear-ended a Nissan Altima with five people onboard. The force of the impact split the Nissan passenger vehicle in half," said DPS officials.

Victims were headed to California

On July 4, the six victims were identified as Natisha Moffett, Jo’syia Moffett, 17, Giovanni Thomas-Blakney, 16, Santari Witherspoon Jr., 16, Makayla Thomas-Blakney, 5, Malik Thomas-Blakney Jr., 8.

Moffett was taking her children to California to celebrate the July 4th weekend when they were killed. She moved to Arizona from Michigan two years ago to pursue her dreams.

Kwame Delbridge, her brother and uncle to her children, said the whole family is traumatized by what happened.

"We're hurting very bad right now. We really don't even know what to do right now," he said. Delbridge was supposed to also go on the trip but couldn't last minute.

Suspect Identified

On July 8, DPS officials released a statement, identifying the suspect as 35-year-old Iyona Holton.

"Investigators determined the two passenger vehicles, a GMC Envoy and a Nissan Altima, were initially traveling westbound on I-10. Both vehicles drove into and through the dirt median, a marked ‘No U-Turn’ zone, in order to turn around and travel eastbound on I-10. As the GMC and Nissan vehicles entered the eastbound travel lanes, they were struck by a commercial tractor-trailer," read a portion of the statement.

Holton, according to investigators, was driving the GMC. Officials say Holton, who is accused of four counts of aggravated assault and two other counts of drug-related offenses, has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

