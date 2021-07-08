Toddler in extremely critical condition after being pulled from North Phoenix pool

article

A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 12th Street and Bell Road, Phoenix fire crews said Thursday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found that the girl had already been taken out of the pool and had very shallow breathing.

Family members told first responders that she had been underwater for approximately five minutes.

The toddler was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

