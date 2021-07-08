Expand / Collapse search
Toddler in extremely critical condition after being pulled from North Phoenix pool

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Ambulance (file)

PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 12th Street and Bell Road, Phoenix fire crews said Thursday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found that the girl had already been taken out of the pool and had very shallow breathing.

Family members told first responders that she had been underwater for approximately five minutes.

The toddler was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

