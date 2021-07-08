Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after rollover crash involving dump truck

An overturned dump truck carrying chunks of concrete caused a major backup on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near McClintock, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

ADOT cameras showed large pieces of concrete scattered across the HOV lane. Only minor injuries were reported, officials say.

All traffic lanes have been reopened after the freeway was shut down for several hours for the clean-up and investigation.

An overturned dump truck is causing major delays on Loop 202.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



