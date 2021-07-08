Expand / Collapse search
Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after rollover crash involving dump truck

SkyFOX video: Dump truck crash causes delays on Loop 202

SkyFOX was over the scene of a rollover crash on Loop 202 near McClintock that left pieces of concrete scattered across the freeway.

TEMPE, Ariz. - An overturned dump truck carrying chunks of concrete caused a major backup on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near McClintock, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

ADOT cameras showed large pieces of concrete scattered across the HOV lane. Only minor injuries were reported, officials say.

All traffic lanes have been reopened after the freeway was shut down for several hours for the clean-up and investigation.

