Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Local Area Emergency
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman arrested in connection with young girl's death in eastern Arizona

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

It was unclear Wednesday if Langley has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

According to sheriff’s officials, hunters reported finding human remains wrapped in a plastic tarp in October 2020 near a corral east of U.S. Highway 191.

An autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Sheriff’s officials say the juvenile victim was evidentially identified, but her name isn’t being released due to her age.

The FBI and police from Safford and Thatcher helped sheriff’s deputies execute search warrants last month as part of the murder investigation and that led to Langley’s arrest.

Authorities said some items collected through the search warrants will be sent to forensic facilities for further analysis, and elements of the investigation remain ongoing.

(Click here for interactive map)