Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
7
Flood Warning
from TUE 6:46 AM MST until WED 9:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Gila County, Gila County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:17 AM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend who peed in bed

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
womanpeeed2 article

Briana Lacost (Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office)

BATON ROUGE, La. -  A Louisiana woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend after he urinated in their bed following a night of drinking, according to authorities.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Briana Lacost is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

According to the police report obtained by FOX Television Stations, deputies responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital on January 14.

RELATED: 10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say

The victim was in the emergency room after being stabbed on the left side of his torso with a knife. He also had a punctured lung.

The victim told authorities that Lacost became "extremely enraged" with him for urinating in the bed. The couple had been living together for a year and a half.

The report also stated the couple had been out heavily drinking late and were intoxicated.

The boyfriend then said Lacost woke him up and staring hitting him. He tried to restrain her and then tried to physically get away from her. However, Lacost charged at him with a kitchen knife and stabbed him, according to documents.

During the investigation, Lacost reportedly told deputies the couple had planned on separating. On the night in question, she admitted she was upset after the boyfriend urinated on himself and "ripped" him out of bed leading to the physical altercation.

The police report said Lacost admitted that during the fight, her boyfriend started choking her and she defended herself. She then admitted to stabbing her boyfriend on the left side under his arm and attempted to render medical aid before taking her boyfriend to the hospital.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 