Woman claims facial treatment left her with scarring, pigmentation

A woman's face was left with burn marks and scarring after a facial treatment gone wrong. She's now warning others to do their research before getting any type of procedure.

After a few appointments and treatments with registered laster tech and esthetician Kristy Haris with Shapiro Plastic Surgery, Adrienne Newcomer is starting to feel more like herself again. This is after getting a facial treatment called fibroblast she says went wrong.

"After a few days, I started to see the scabs and how far apart they were and how big they were," Newcomer said. "And I got nervous and thought this was maybe a little too much.

Fibroblast is a non-surgical procedure that uses plasma to tighten the skin.

"[It's] almost like electric cautery that creates an arch or like a little electric spark," Harris said. "[It] essentially [burns] the lop layer of the skin and the idea is that it's supposed to go down to the papillary dermis and stimulate fibroblast."

Harris says these spots are normal post-treatment but are supposed to go away.

"It seemed like there were larger areas then what I had seen other people have online as far as the amount of dots that were around," Newcomer said.

Unfortunately for her, under those scars were pigmentation and scarring.

"If you don't control the depth, what we're seeing is some divets where it scars and depresses in," Harris said.

Because of the scaring, Harris is having to do the Obagi blue peel, which is a deep chemical peel. Newcomer originally received the treatment from a family friend and not in a medical facility. She now advises others to know before you go.

"Take your time, do your research, don't be as trusting," Newcomer said. "Regardless of how well you know the person, how many things they've done, do a little bit of research on your own."