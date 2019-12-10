Woman dies after being hit by truck in west Phoenix

Police say a woman has died after being hit by a truck at a west Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix police, the collision happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road when 50-year-old Juana DeLaTorre was walking in the crosswalk and was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. Police say the 31-year-old driver of the truck was making a left turn on a yellow signal and did not see DeLaTorre in the crosswalk.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene after the crash and impairment is not a factor.

The intersection was closed for several hours due to the investigation.