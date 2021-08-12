Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
2
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Police say woman on Zoom call fatally shot by toddler

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Police say woman on Zoom call fatally shot by toddler

A woman on a Zoom call is believed to have been fatally shot by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured, police say.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A woman on a Zoom call is believed to have been fatally shot by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured, police say.

Altamonte Springs police officers were notified by a caller that, during the work-related call, a toddler was seen in the background followed by a loud noise.  The woman on the Zoom call, Shamaya Lynn, 21, fell backward and never returned to the call.

A member of a Zoom conference call dialed 911 when it appeared something was wrong.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the residence on Spanish Trace Dr. and located Lynn. They attempted to render aid, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. 

Investigators believe the injury was caused by the toddler.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office concerning any charges which may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm.

FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android