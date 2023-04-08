Woman found dead at downtown Phoenix bus stop remains unidentified
PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead at a bus stop near 7th Avenue and Van Buren two months ago.
Her body was discovered on Feb. 8. Police did not specify a cause of death.
A sketch of the unidentified woman. (Phoenix Police)
She's described as a white woman between the ages of 44 and 60 with a heart tattoo on her left upper arm. There are names written above and inside the heart tattoo, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6141.
Where the body was found: