Woman found dead at downtown Phoenix bus stop remains unidentified

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead at a bus stop near 7th Avenue and Van Buren two months ago.

Her body was discovered on Feb. 8. Police did not specify a cause of death.

A sketch of the unidentified woman. (Phoenix Police)

She's described as a white woman between the ages of 44 and 60 with a heart tattoo on her left upper arm. There are names written above and inside the heart tattoo, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6141.

Where the body was found: