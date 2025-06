article

The Brief An unidentified woman was found dead inside a restroom at a Mesa Taco Bell on June 22. The Mesa Police Department says it appears she experienced a medical-related issue.



What we know:

It happened on June 22 at the Taco Bell near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

The woman, police say, appears to have died from a medical event.

Police will remain on scene on Sunday night as they investigate.

Map of where the Taco Bell location is