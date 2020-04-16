Woman hospitalized in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A woman was hospitalized after being caught in the middle of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt early Wednesday morning, Phoenix police say.
The victim was driving on Roosevelt when suspects in an unknown vehicle started shooting at another car. The woman suffered a gunshot wound in the process, officials say.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and no one else was injured.
Police are still investigating. They have not found the suspects involved.