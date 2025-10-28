Expand / Collapse search

Woman hospitalized, suspect unknown, following north Phoenix shooting

Published  October 28, 2025 7:52pm MST
Phoenix police are searching for a shooting suspect who left a woman with serious injuries in north Phoenix.

The Brief

    • A woman was shot and seriously injured in north Phoenix on Tuesday evening.
    • The victim was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.
    • The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and their identity and the motive for the shooting remain unknown.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to 25th Avenue and Greenway Road to find a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where she has been stabilized.

Police said the suspect left the area before they arrived at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and suspect, as well as the motive, are unknown. 

The extent of the woman's injuries were not disclosed.

Map of the shooting location.

