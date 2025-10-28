Woman hospitalized, suspect unknown, following north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to 25th Avenue and Greenway Road to find a woman with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where she has been stabilized.
Police said the suspect left the area before they arrived at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victim and suspect, as well as the motive, are unknown.
The extent of the woman's injuries were not disclosed.
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department