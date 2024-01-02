Woman hurt after bullet came through wall from next door apartment unit: PD

A woman in Tolleson was taken to the hospital, according to police in the West Valley city, following a shooting that happened next to where the woman lives.

The incident happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Latham Street, which is located to the south of the I-10. According to Tolleson Police officials, their officers were called to the area at around 7:12 p.m. for a reports of gunshots.

"Officers arrived on scene and discovered an adult female sustained a single gun shot wound to the chest area that came through wall from the adjacent apartment," read a portion of the statement.

The woman, who was not identified by police officials, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers attempted contact at the adjacent apartment and observed through a window an adult male with a self inflicted gun shot wound. Officers made forced entry into the apartment and began treatment," read a portion of the statement.

The man, according to police officials, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Where the incident happened