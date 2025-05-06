Woman indicted after claiming former Bachelor, Clayton Echard, got her pregnant, MCAO says
PHOENIX - The woman who claimed former Bachelor star Clayton Echard was her child's father has been indicted on fraud charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said.
What we know:
"In July of last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office began to investigate Laura Owens at the request of a Superior Court Judge. This came after the defendant made several inconsistent statements during a paternity hearing involving a former contestant on the television program, ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton Echard. Owens originally filed a lawsuit seeking child support from Echard, then dropped her claim, alleging she’d had a miscarriage," MCAO said in a May 6 news release.
Owens, MCAO says, went to extreme lengths to manipulate Echard.
Investigators say that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound photo, faked a pregnancy video and lied several times under oath.
She's accused of several felonies, which include fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, perjury, and tampering with physical evidence.
Echard responds:
In an Instagram Reel posted on May 6, Echard said "this nightmare is finally over."
He continues, "I am so ready to not have to think about this anymore. I want to say thank you to Rachel Mitchell and the investigators for serving up justice."
Rachel Mitchell, who he mentions, is the Maricopa County Attorney.
The backstory:
Echard was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette, and then was selected to star as The Bachelor for season 26, which aired in 2022.