Woman indicted after claiming former Bachelor, Clayton Echard, got her pregnant, MCAO says

The Brief Former Bachelor Clayton Echard says justice was served after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) indicted a woman who reportedly claimed she was pregnant with his child. Laura Owens is accused of several felony counts of fraud. MCAO says she manipulated an ultrasound image and lied several times under oath.



The woman who claimed former Bachelor star Clayton Echard was her child's father has been indicted on fraud charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said.

What we know:

"In July of last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office began to investigate Laura Owens at the request of a Superior Court Judge. This came after the defendant made several inconsistent statements during a paternity hearing involving a former contestant on the television program, ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton Echard. Owens originally filed a lawsuit seeking child support from Echard, then dropped her claim, alleging she’d had a miscarriage," MCAO said in a May 6 news release.

Owens, MCAO says, went to extreme lengths to manipulate Echard.

Investigators say that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound photo, faked a pregnancy video and lied several times under oath.

She's accused of several felonies, which include fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, perjury, and tampering with physical evidence.

Echard responds:

In an Instagram Reel posted on May 6, Echard said "this nightmare is finally over."

He continues, "I am so ready to not have to think about this anymore. I want to say thank you to Rachel Mitchell and the investigators for serving up justice."

Rachel Mitchell, who he mentions, is the Maricopa County Attorney.

The backstory:

Echard was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette, and then was selected to star as The Bachelor for season 26, which aired in 2022.