Expand / Collapse search

Woman indicted after claiming former Bachelor, Clayton Echard, got her pregnant, MCAO says

By
Published  May 6, 2025 7:27pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)CLAYTON ECHARD

The Brief

    • Former Bachelor Clayton Echard says justice was served after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) indicted a woman who reportedly claimed she was pregnant with his child.
    • Laura Owens is accused of several felony counts of fraud.
    • MCAO says she manipulated an ultrasound image and lied several times under oath.

PHOENIX - The woman who claimed former Bachelor star Clayton Echard was her child's father has been indicted on fraud charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said.

What we know:

"In July of last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office began to investigate Laura Owens at the request of a Superior Court Judge. This came after the defendant made several inconsistent statements during a paternity hearing involving a former contestant on the television program, ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton Echard. Owens originally filed a lawsuit seeking child support from Echard, then dropped her claim, alleging she’d had a miscarriage," MCAO said in a May 6 news release.

Owens, MCAO says, went to extreme lengths to manipulate Echard.

Investigators say that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound photo, faked a pregnancy video and lied several times under oath.

She's accused of several felonies, which include fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, perjury, and tampering with physical evidence.

Echard responds:

In an Instagram Reel posted on May 6, Echard said "this nightmare is finally over."

He continues, "I am so ready to not have to think about this anymore. I want to say thank you to Rachel Mitchell and the investigators for serving up justice."

Rachel Mitchell, who he mentions, is the Maricopa County Attorney.

The backstory:

Echard was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette, and then was selected to star as The Bachelor for season 26, which aired in 2022.  

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Clayton Echard's Instagram account

Crime and Public SafetyEntertainmentPhoenixNews