Woman killed in a ‘strange’ Phoenix crime remembered by loved ones

Family and friends gathered Friday to remember a woman killed in a strange crime in January.

18-year-old Jaelynn Alston was reported missing a week before she was found dead in a Phoenix office near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police say there were extensive injuries to her body and the room where she was found by a cleaning crew was leased to a man who was questioned in connection to her death.

On Friday, friends and family of Alston gathered outside of the building her body was found in.

Her father last saw her on New Year’s Eve. "Nobody should be murdered. Nobody. And I see on the news other kids getting killed. It's sad," Jimmie Alston, her father said.

They decided to hold the vigil on Valentine’s Day, showing support through love and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"God and each other are the only reasons we're standing here today," her father said.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.