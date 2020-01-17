PD: Body of woman found inside office after cleaning crew reported 'foul odor'

article

Police say the body of an 18-year-old woman was found at a Phoenix office after a cleaning crew reported that a foul odor was coming from inside.

According to Phoenix police, the woman's body was found at an office near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road Thursday morning.

Police say there were extensive injuries to the body and the room where the woman was found was leased to a man who is now considered a person-of-interest in the woman's death.

The man remains outstanding and his name has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.