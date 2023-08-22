Woman killed in Phoenix hit-and-run; driver sought after

A 49-year-old woman was killed in an early morning hit-and-run in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 22, police said.

At around 5:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 27th and Augusta avenues. That's where they found Connie Oliver, 49, on the road.

She died at the hospital.

As for the driver who hit her, police said they left the scene before they got there. There's no suspect description.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: