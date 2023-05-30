Woman killed, man arrested following Avondale barricade situation, police say

When the police got there, the situation quickly turned into a barricade situation. At that same time, police were able to extricate a woman inside who reportedly had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

After a few hours, police say the man surrendered peacefully.

"The relationship between the victim and suspect appears to be domestic and this incident is isolated in nature," police said.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the incident happened: