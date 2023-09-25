Woman killed, man hurt in south Phoenix shooting

A woman is dead and a man is hurt following a shooting early Monday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to shots fired just after 2:15 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Lynne Lane. While in the area, police saw a speeding car and pulled it over near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road.

Three people were inside the car, two of whom had gunshot wounds. The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital where the woman later died. She was not identified. The man is expected to survive.

"Officers later learned there was a shooting that occurred near 7th Street and Carter Road as the vehicle was leaving the area," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Additionally, a man was detained in connection to the shooting.

No further details were released.

