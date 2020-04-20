Woman lends RV to nurse to protect his family as he works on COVID-19 front lines

Many people are stepping up to help the community and those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

One woman donated her RV to a family of a first responder in Scottsdale to make sure they can take the proper measures to stay at a safe distance.

It may just look like a trailer parked in the driveway of a Scottsdale home but to the Lofoco family, it is a way to keep them safe.

“It was such an incredible gift to our family," said Bennett Lofoco.

He's is living there now since he's a nurse seeing many patients a week, making his risk of exposure to COVID-19 high.

Kelli, his wife, is immune compromised and they knew they needed to figure out a plan to keep her and their 7-year-old daughter safe.

“We looked at each other and said we have to live separately, it was not an easy decision it did not come lightly it has been hard on our family,” she said.

Soon after Kelli found the Facebook page “RVs for MDs," used to match RV or camper owners all over the country with first responders, Kelli posted about their story.

They found Shannon Armstrong, a Peoria resident on the page. "Kelli reached out to me [on] private messaging and told me about their need and told me where they were."

Armstrong delivered the trailer two days later.

When Bennett returns from work, he is only steps away from his front door, but he stays inside the trailer.

“I bring him coffee and leave it there, we leave him food, all of our home cooked meals,” Kelli said.

While they can’t hold each other, they say they are thankful they can at least talk in their front yard, soaking in every minute before he heads back to the front line.

“He is protecting us and he will always protect us ... he is always going to be our hero, we are going to be safe and he is going to be safe," said their daughter, Olivia Lofoco.