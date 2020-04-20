Arizona coronavirus cases surpass 5,000; 187 known deaths

Positive coronavirus tests in Arizona have now surpassed 5,000 with 187 known deaths, state health officials said Monday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the 5,064 cases around the state were 135 more than Sunday’s total with three additional deaths.

The Mohave County Health Department announced Sunday that a person who was in the age 65-plus range died after being hospitalized in the Lake Havasu City area.

They said the case wasn’t epidemiologically-linked to another case and also was not travel-related.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, has the most coronavirus cases with 2,634 with Pima County second at 941.

All of Arizona’s 15 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

The Navajo Nation, which extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of Saturday with 44 known deaths.

Officials said the average age of those whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 was 66.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

