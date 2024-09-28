Woman rescued by firefighters off Piestewa Peak is in critical condition

article

A woman was carted of Piestewa Peak Trail on a big wheel around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire Department officials said she is in critical condition, and they believe the woman's illness is heat related.

She was found on the trail about 200 yards away from the parking lot by a passerby, according to a report.

On Sept. 28, Phoenix broke a daily heat record when temperatures soared above 108°, the previous record.

No further information was provided.