Woman rescued from west Phoenix house fire

The Brief A woman suffered multiple burns in a fire on Feb. 17 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The woman is expected to survive. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A woman is expected to survive after suffering multiple burns in a fire at a home in west Phoenix.

The fire broke out just before 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 17 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

What they're saying:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from the home.

Once at the scene, firefighters searched the home for any victims.

"Crews were able to locate the victim, and safely remove her from the burning home," Capt. Rob McDade said. "Once firefighters were outside of the home with the patient, they initiated treatment."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A woman was rescued after a fire broke out at a home near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The Phoenix Fire Department says the woman suffered several burns but is expected to survive. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The woman was transported to a burn center. No one else was found inside the home.

The fire was eventually extinguished.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. The woman was not identified.

Map of where the fire happened