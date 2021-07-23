Woman sees 'very clear face' in Las Vegas sky amid rain, flooding

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:13 AM MST until FRI 8:15 AM MST, Pima County
6
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 8:15 AM MST, Central Phoenix

Woman sees 'very clear face' in Las Vegas sky amid rain, flooding

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman spots face in clouds above Las Vegas amid flooding

A Las Vegas woman spotted a cloud formation that resembled a face above the city amid flood-causing rain on July 18, 2021. Credit - Amber Mayorga via Storyful

LAS VEGAS - A woman spotted what resembled a face in the clouds above Las Vegas, Nevada, this week as the area was hit with heavy rain and flash flooding. 

Amber Mayorga recorded a video from her backyard on July 18, telling Storyful that she just happened to look up and see "what looked like a very clear face."

"It stayed up there for quite some time and appeared to be looking down at the Las Vegas valley," Mayorga said.

Heavy rainfall hit the Las Vegas valley, bringing storms, flash flooding and some reported damage.

A local meteorologist shared Mayorga’s footage on Facebook, prompting dozens of responses from people claiming to see a variety of famous and fictional people. James Dean, Elvis Presley and Professor Snape from "Harry Potter" were all suggested. 

storyful face in clouds

A screengrab from the video recorded by Amber Mayorga shows what looks like a face in the clouds above Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 18, 2021. (Photo credit: Amber Mayorga via Storyful)

According to the University of New South Wales, seeing faces in everyday objects is a phenomenon called face pareidolia. Researchers say humans process these fake faces using the same mechanisms of the brain that are used to recognize and interpret real human faces. 

A woman in Scotland claimed to see the face of Jesus on the skin of a potato she had recently bought at the supermarket. Another woman in Orlando, Florida, recently spotted clouds that appeared to be shaped like Disney characters over the Universal Orlando Resort.

RELATED: ‘Galactic ghoul’: NASA shares menacing-looking ‘face’ spotted by Hubble telescope in space

This story was reported from Cincinnati. 