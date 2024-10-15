Woman sentenced to prison for wrong-way crash that killed her young daughter: DPS

The Brief Andrea Crespin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in connection to the crash, which happened in 2022 along I-10 in Vail. Crespin's 2-year-old daughter died in the crash. Crespin pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and DUI.



A woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for causing a wrong-way crash in southern Arizona that killed her young daughter, authorities said.

On Sept. 23, Andrea Crespin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in connection to the crash, which happened on Aug. 14, 2022, along Interstate 10 in Vail.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Crespin was driving a Mazda sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes when she hit a Toyota head-on. A Volkswagen was also involved in the crash.

Crespin's 2-year-old daughter was unrestrained in the front passenger seat when the crash happened. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crespin and two other adults who were in the Toyota suffered serious injuries. Two children were also in the Toyota, but they were not hurt.

"Blood tests after the crash revealed Crespin's blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit," DPS said.

Crespin was arrested at a Chandler apartment in July 2023.

Crespin later pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and DUI. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, 10 years in prison for aggravated assault, and four months for DUI. The sentences will be served consecutively. She will be on probation for 10 years following her release from prison.

"Crespin's sentence is an important step toward justice for the families of the victims affected by this tragic incident," DPS said. "AZDPS remains committed to prioritizing accountability and justice for those whose reckless actions endanger innocent victims. The department extends our heartfelt condolences to the victims and the families of those involved, and we hope this sentence brings a measure of closure."