Woman sentenced for stabbing 93-year-old roommate 30 times in Yavapai County

The Brief A 60-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 93-year-old roommate. Yavapai County investigators say the 93-year-old man was stabbed 30 times in 2024. The incident shocked the close-knit community of Cordes Lakes.



Attorneys in Yavapai County announced the sentencing of a 60-year-old woman for stabbing her 93-year-old roommate 30 times in February 2024.

Sixty-year-old Bridget Nelson is facing life in prison plus an additional 55 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

What they're saying:

"This horrible tragedy of an innocent man, echoed through the close-knit communities of Cordes Lakes, Mayer and Dewey. The thorough investigation and determination by deputies and detectives helped get this case solved. Justice will be served for the victim and the family," said Sheriff David Rhodes.

Her roommate, 93-year-old Carl Miller, was found stabbed 30 times in Cordes Lakes.

What we know:

Sheriff's office deputies arrived at the home for a welfare check on Feb. 16 after a neighbor expressed concern for Miller after not seeing him for several days.

When Nelson answered the door, she said Miller had driven out of town and did not know where he was.

When deputies relayed the information to the original neighbor, the caller said Miller's vehicle was still on the property and inoperable.

Deputies returned again to the Miller-Nelson residence the next day and Nelson refused to open the door.

Through a window, deputies could see a man lying motionless on the ground and entered the home.

Investigators discovered Miller had been dead for at least a whole day and uncovered substantial evidence of foul play.

Dig deeper:

Nelson pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated domestic violence, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.