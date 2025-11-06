Woman shot to death inside Phoenix apartment, PD says

The Brief A 33-year-old woman, Elizabeth Powell, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her apartment near 43rd Avenue and Bell in Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Phoenix homicide detectives are investigating her death and are asking the public for information via Silent Witness, where tips can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.



A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside her Phoenix apartment on Wednesday, and investigators need help figuring out what happened.

What we know:

The Nov. 5 scene was at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, and when officers arrived around 12:15 p.m., they found Elizabeth Powell, 33, dead, with a gunshot wound.

"Phoenix Police Homicide Detectives responded to assume the investigation. Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.