Woman shot, gets car stolen after reported armed robbery in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after an unidentified man reportedly stole a woman's car and shot her near 39th Avenue and Bethany Home early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the area at around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The victim told police that an unknown man shot her and stole her vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled before officers came.

Police say the woman was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

No other details have been released about the case.

