Phoenix Police: Arrest made following crash that left a child dead

Police in Phoenix say a man is behind bars for allegedly causing a massive accident that killed a child and sent four people to the hospital.

The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, and official say the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Fernando De La Garza, was allegedly under the influence at the time.

The suspect was allegedly driving on 43rd Avenue, near Indian School Road when he abruptly changed lanes, hitting another driver. That driver than crashing into the five people, killing 11-year-old Alysah Marin. A GoFundMe page has been set up by loved ones to raise money for funeral and medical expenses.

De La Garza and the driver of the other car were both uninjured.

Suspect arrested on a slew of charges

De La Garza is accused of committing a slew of offenses during his appearance in court.

"Class Two felony for manslaughter, two Class Two felonies for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two Class Three felonies for aggravated assault, and Felony for endangerment," said a person in court.

According to court documents, investigators at the scene said the suspect showed several signs of being impaired, and was not in a condition to safely drive a car.

"The urine sample was positive for PCP, meth, oxy and opiates. They were not able to get a blood draw from [De La Garza]," said a person in court.

De La Garza is currently being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

