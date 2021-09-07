Arizona gets ready for launch of sports betting

Many may have heard or seen the ads, but for those who don't know, sports betting is scheduled to go live in Arizona in just two days.

"[On] Thursday, individuals will be able to place bets," said Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming. "If they signed up on the app already, they'll be able to place those wagers."

Officials with the Arizona Department of Gaming say they are confident sports betting will go live on Sept. 9, as planned. In addition to the apps, people have a couple locations they can go to for placing bets.

Downtown Phoenix gets ready

At the heart of Phoenix, venues are getting ready for the launch. Crews with the Arizona Diamondbacks have set up their betting windows.

"We're going to have our temporary sportsbook open. We've converted five windows here where you can walk up in-person," said Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Cullen Maxey.

The Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is scheduled to open at around the time of the Superbowl in 2022.

About a block away, workers are finishing up at the Fanduel Sportsbook, located at the Footprint Center. Sports fans will be able to walk in come Thursday.

"It's a whole new experience to bring sports betting right to the place inside where sports is happening," said Fanduel Vice President of Commercial Retail, Keith Wall.

The 8,000 square foot sportsbook will have full service food and beverage options, more than two dozen kiosks and counters for wagering, a VIP room, and an air conditioned patio. It will be the first in-stadium sportsbook to open up shop in Arizona.

"There's still a lot of construction going on, and still putting finishing touches. We're going to have a nice, big launch party when we go live," said Wall.

The opening ceremony at the Fanduel sportsbook will include NBA legend Richard Jefferson and former Suns player Channing Frye.

