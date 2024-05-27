Woman shot at south Phoenix apartments, police say

A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex in south Phoenix.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on May 27 near 14th Street and Broadway Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers followed up at different apartments and contacted several individuals however no arrest [sic] have been made at this time," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Broadway Road, Phoenix Police said.

Map of where the shooting happened