Man in custody after woman found stabbed to death in minivan in West Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated August 7, 2022 8:56AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police say a woman was found inside a vehicle fatally stabbed in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police responded to the scene of a brutal stabbing Saturday morning after a woman was reportedly found dead inside a car.

The victim, a woman in her early 30s, was stabbed to death and left inside a gold Honda Odyssey on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street, according to police.

She reportedly suffered multiple stabs wounds to her body and one to her face.

Police say her body was discovered around 8:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police say woman stabbed to death in University City.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made. Police confirm a 34-year-old male person of interest is in custody.