Woman stabs sister during fight in Glendale neighborhood

A fight in a Glendale neighborhood ended in one person getting stabbed and another getting pepper sprayed Friday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Glendale, and officials say it started as a physical fight between sisters.

A woman reportedly stabbed her sister before pepper spraying the victim's boyfriend. Police did not say what caused the fight.

The suspect ran away, but she was eventually arrested by patrol officers near Westgate.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

