Woman tells police stolen SUV was birthday tip from Waffle House customer

Authorities in Oklahoma said they arrested a woman after she claimed that a stolen SUV was a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer.

Angela Harrison was arrested and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department said on April 1, officers received an alert about a stolen white Jeep Liberty. They tracked the stolen Jeep until they were able to stop it during a traffic stop.

Harrison, the driver of the stolen vehicle, told authorities that an hour before, she was at a gas station when she ran into a former customer of hers when she worked at the Waffle House. She said the customer gave her $10 cash and the Jeep because her 53rd birthday was coming up in a few weeks.

However, authorities said the Jeep was stolen before Christmas. They also said officers had surveillance images of Harrison driving the stolen car on January 14.

Harrison admitted to officers she was the woman in the photo but couldn't explain how she received the car in January but claimed it was a gift an hour before her arrest in April.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.