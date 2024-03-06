Woman struck and killed by car while police say she was lying on the road

A woman who police say was lying on the road early Wednesday morning was struck and killed by a car.

The incident happened just before 6:10 a.m. near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue on March 6.

Police say it appears the woman was already on the road when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

She hasn't been identified.

"The vehicle remained on scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor. Specifics of this investigation will not be known until the accident reconstruction is complete," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

Map of where the incident happened: