Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver: Here's what we know

The Brief 44-year-old Rafaela Montes-Garcia was struck and killed by a driver in Phoenix on Feb. 23. The crash happened near 51st and West Campbell avenues around 1:20 a.m. The driver who hit her, police say, stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.



A 44-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a driver in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 23 near 51st and West Campbell avenues.

"Detectives learned that the pedestrian, who was identified as 44-year-old Rafaela Montes-Garcia, was attempting to walk across 51st Avenue, just outside of the marked crosswalk, when she was hit by the SUV," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Montes-Garcia died at the scene.

As for the driver, police say she stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

What we don't know:

Aside from the victim walking just outside the marked crosswalk, police didn't say what led up to the driver hitting Montes-Garcia.

What's next:

Phoenix Police are investigating this crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Map of where the crash happened: