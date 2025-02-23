Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver: Here's what we know
PHOENIX - A 44-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a driver in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 23 near 51st and West Campbell avenues.
"Detectives learned that the pedestrian, who was identified as 44-year-old Rafaela Montes-Garcia, was attempting to walk across 51st Avenue, just outside of the marked crosswalk, when she was hit by the SUV," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.
Montes-Garcia died at the scene.
As for the driver, police say she stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.
What we don't know:
Aside from the victim walking just outside the marked crosswalk, police didn't say what led up to the driver hitting Montes-Garcia.
What's next:
Phoenix Police are investigating this crash.