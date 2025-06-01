Woman's body found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix

The Brief The body of an unidentified woman was found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix on June 1. Police say she had possible signs of injury and that the medical examiner's office will conduct a post-mortem exam.



A woman's body was found in a residential alleyway in Phoenix early in the morning on Sunday.

What we know:

The woman, who police say is likely in her 40s to 50s, was found near Glendale and 31st avenues around 6:30 a.m. on June 1.

"When officers arrived, the body of a dead woman was found on the ground with possible signs of injury. Officers secured the area around the scene and detectives were called to assist," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Detectives processed the scene, spoke with neighbors and searched for evidence.

The medical examiner's office picked up the woman's body and will conduct a post-mortem exam.

"Detectives await the findings from the exam. Any further information remains part of an ongoing investigation," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the woman's name.

We don't know what type of injuries the woman had to her body.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

