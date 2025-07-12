Women gets prison time for Mesa road-rage shooting

The Brief Alyssa Soto, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison for a road-rage shooting in Mesa. Authorities say Soto shot at another vehicle last summer near Higley and McKellips Roads. The incident was captured on video.



A woman who authorities say opened fire at a family while driving in Mesa last summer has been sentenced to prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Alyssa Soto will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to drive-by shooting.

The backstory:

In August 2024, MCAO says a man, his wife and their infant daughter were driving in their Tesla near Higley and McKellips Roads when Soto pulled up beside them and began yelling and cursing.

"When the victim responded by making a hand gesture toward Soto, Soto retrieved a handgun and fired a shot at their vehicle as they drove away," MCAO said in a news release.

The victims' Tesla was equipped with cameras that captured the incident. The family members weren't hurt. Police found a spent .9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

Investigators say they used traffic camera footage to identify Soto and her vehicle. Soto was arrested days after the shooting. Investigators say a .9mm handgun was found inside Soto's boyfriend's truck.

"Soto later admitted to the shooting and confirmed she was the individual in the Tesla footage," MCAO said.

What they're saying:

"Firing a gun at a family because you are angry is not a mistake – it’s a dangerous, criminal choice," Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell said. "There is no place for this kind of treacherous behavior in our community. If you choose violence in Maricopa County, you will face serious consequences."

