Workers at University of Arizona face furloughs, pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Arizona is implementing furloughs and pay cuts for most of its employees as a result of economic strains brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The university posted details about the furloughs on its website, saying the changes will begin May 11 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021.

According to UArizona's website, those who make less than $44,450 a year can expect 13 furough days. Those who make more will have to take time off without pay between 26 and 39 days.

Employees who make more than $150,000 will see pay cuts ranging from 17% to 20%.

The university projects it could lose $250 million as a result of the pandemic. University President Robert C. Robbins told the Arizona Daily Star on Friday the cuts will be reviewed each month to determine if the university is reaching its target savings.

Robbins said the furloughs are expected to save between $90 and $95 million. More savings will come from a hiring freeze, the halting of building projects, delayed plans for merit increases, and a 20% reduction in executive leadership pay that went into effect in March.

The university is one of southern Arizona’s largest employers.

Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University haven’t announce furloughs or pay cuts.

Arizona has more than 4,200 cases of the virus and has seen 150 deaths. Cases are expected to peak in the state within two weeks.

