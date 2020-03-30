University of Arizona to let med students graduate early amid COVID-19 pandemic

University of Arizona medical students who want to join the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic can ask to graduate early.

The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix announced it is offering eligible fourth-year students the chance to graduate before mid-May. Each student’s request will have to be reviewed by a committee next week. But, students could potentially be at work in a clinical setting by mid-April.

College Dean Guy Reed says these are “extraordinary times” and the school is “in admiration of our students who wish to pursue this option.”

This year’s graduating class is made up of around 90 students. Reed says more than half have already fulfilled the requirements to get their medical degrees.

To qualify, students have to put their request in writing and have a letter from the director of the program they will be serving.

The UofA is among several medical schools including New York University offering accelerated graduation in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

