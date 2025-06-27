Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Superior, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

World famous Mexico City taqueria sets up shop in Glendale ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup

By and
Published  June 27, 2025 9:26pm MST
Restaurants
FOX 10 Phoenix
El Califa de Leon serves up tacos ahead of Concacaf matches

El Califa de Leon serves up tacos ahead of Concacaf matches

Two Concacaf Gold Cup soccer matches will be held at State Farm Stadium. For fans visiting from Mexico, they'll have a little piece of home at Westgate.

The Brief

    • State Farm Stadium in Glendale will host two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches on June 28, including Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia.
    • A pop-up of El Califa de León, a taquería from Mexico City with a Michelin star, is serving tacos at Westgate ahead of the games.
    • Fans are gathering for the matches and the special culinary experience, expecting large crowds and long lines.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Excitement is building for the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches at State Farm Stadium near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue. On Saturday, Mexico will play Saudi Arabia following the match between Panama and Honduras.

At Westgate in Glendale, right across the street from the stadium, you'll will find the only Michelin-star taqueria, El Califa de Leon, serving up tacos ahead of the soccer game. On Friday, there was a line here all evening, and that's just a taste of what it will be like with Saturday's crowds.

What they're saying:

Mexico soccer fans are ready.

"I'm looking forward to Mexico vs Saudi Arabia," said Hilario Reyes.

"These are authentic Mexican tacos," said Karina Chimao.

It's a taste of Mexico straight from Mexico City, in town for the special occasion.

"It's my first Michelin-star experience, so I'm super pumped and stocked," said Jeff Lin.

"My mom grew up eating these tacos in Mexico City. She lived in the same colonia, so we're just here to have a good time, to eat the tacos and come tomorrow and support and represent Mexico," said Karina Chimao.

It's called El Califa de Leon.

"El Califa de Leon is the first taqueria that received one, and on June 3, they were invited back on stage at the annual Michelin Guide awards to continue with the star," said Brian Krupski, CEO and founder of GrinGo App.

Nothing pairs better with Michelin-star, high-end authentic tacos than Mexico playing in our backyard at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

"It's been a really difficult time for the LatinX community, and I'm hoping by having this game, it brings us all together as a community, and it's a time for uniting us amidst all the division that's going on. More so, a time to bring the community together and celebrate what's so great about our culture," said Chimao.

What's next:

On Friday, they're open until 10 p.m., so it's not too late to run over and grab a taco or two. Of course, they'll be here Saturday all day, but be ready for a long line.

Concacaf Gold Cup

Taquería El Califa de León

El Califa de León holds pop-up event in Glendale

El Califa de León holds pop-up event in Glendale

The world's first and only Michelin Star taqueria is setting up a pop-up experience right here in the Valley. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details from Westgate in Glendale.

Map of the area

The Source

  • Interviews with attendees at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

RestaurantsGlendaleNews