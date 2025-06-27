World famous Mexico City taqueria sets up shop in Glendale ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup

The Brief State Farm Stadium in Glendale will host two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches on June 28, including Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia. A pop-up of El Califa de León, a taquería from Mexico City with a Michelin star, is serving tacos at Westgate ahead of the games. Fans are gathering for the matches and the special culinary experience, expecting large crowds and long lines.



Excitement is building for the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches at State Farm Stadium near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue. On Saturday, Mexico will play Saudi Arabia following the match between Panama and Honduras.

At Westgate in Glendale, right across the street from the stadium, you'll will find the only Michelin-star taqueria, El Califa de Leon, serving up tacos ahead of the soccer game. On Friday, there was a line here all evening, and that's just a taste of what it will be like with Saturday's crowds.

What they're saying:

Mexico soccer fans are ready.

"I'm looking forward to Mexico vs Saudi Arabia," said Hilario Reyes.

"These are authentic Mexican tacos," said Karina Chimao.

It's a taste of Mexico straight from Mexico City, in town for the special occasion.

"It's my first Michelin-star experience, so I'm super pumped and stocked," said Jeff Lin.

"My mom grew up eating these tacos in Mexico City. She lived in the same colonia, so we're just here to have a good time, to eat the tacos and come tomorrow and support and represent Mexico," said Karina Chimao.

It's called El Califa de Leon.

"El Califa de Leon is the first taqueria that received one, and on June 3, they were invited back on stage at the annual Michelin Guide awards to continue with the star," said Brian Krupski, CEO and founder of GrinGo App.

Nothing pairs better with Michelin-star, high-end authentic tacos than Mexico playing in our backyard at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

"It's been a really difficult time for the LatinX community, and I'm hoping by having this game, it brings us all together as a community, and it's a time for uniting us amidst all the division that's going on. More so, a time to bring the community together and celebrate what's so great about our culture," said Chimao.

What's next:

On Friday, they're open until 10 p.m., so it's not too late to run over and grab a taco or two. Of course, they'll be here Saturday all day, but be ready for a long line.

Concacaf Gold Cup

June 28

4:15 p.m. - Panama vs. Honduras

7:17 p.m. - Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.concacaf.com/gold-cup

Taquería El Califa de León

Through June 29

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Westgate Entertainment District

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://westgateaz.com

https://guide.michelin.com

Map of the area