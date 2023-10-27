World Series logo painted on Chase Field; Game 3 set for Oct. 30

The field inside Chase Field is getting a makeover.

One fit for the World Series.

And D-backs' faithful – they've earned it, too.

"We're here. We're super excited because the Diamondbacks made the World Series," Robert Goldoravna said.

These guys and gals are the Picasso's of field painting – works of art on patches of turf along the first and third baselines.

It's extra exciting because it's been a minute since a World Series was here.

"Oh my God, just so exciting," Laura Quinonez said. "So we’re back after 22 years because my family went to the first World Series, so now we’re back again."

And with that, it's official. The World Series logo at Chase Field – the home of the 2023 World Series.

Related article

"I honestly look forward to the way the season started," said Quinonez. "Maybe some playoff baseball, but then we came on strong in the playoffs, and it just exceeded all my expectations, and I’m super excited and taking it all in and enjoying the ride."

The World Series paint job took three hours using special paint made for synthetic turf, and now it's all ready to go for Monday night.