Expand / Collapse search

World Series logo painted on Chase Field; Game 3 set for Oct. 30

By
Published 
Updated 4:42PM
World Series
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The field inside Chase Field is getting a makeover.

One fit for the World Series.

And D-backs' faithful – they've earned it, too.

"We're here. We're super excited because the Diamondbacks made the World Series," Robert Goldoravna said.

These guys and gals are the Picasso's of field painting – works of art on patches of turf along the first and third baselines.

World Series logo painted on Chase Field

The eyes of the sporting world will soon be on Arizona, as the games shift from Texas to Phoenix. That means the home of the D-backs, Chase Field, needs to look its best. FOX 10s Brian Webb reports.

It's extra exciting because it's been a minute since a World Series was here.

"Oh my God, just so exciting," Laura Quinonez said. "So we’re back after 22 years because my family went to the first World Series, so now we’re back again."

And with that, it's official. The World Series logo at Chase Field – the home of the 2023 World Series.

Related

2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks
article

2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to the World Series!

"I honestly look forward to the way the season started," said Quinonez. "Maybe some playoff baseball, but then we came on strong in the playoffs, and it just exceeded all my expectations, and I’m super excited and taking it all in and enjoying the ride."

The World Series paint job took three hours using special paint made for synthetic turf, and now it's all ready to go for Monday night.