Wrong-way crash in Phoenix on I-17 injures two people; DUI might be to blame

By
Updated  November 24, 2024 6:36pm MST
Wrong-way I-17 crash in Phoenix injures two people

    • Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix on Nov. 24.
    • Arizona DPS Troopers believe both drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

PHOENIX - An early morning wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix injured two people, and troopers believe alcohol may be to blame.

The two-car crash happened on the highway near Adams Street around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 24, Arizona DPS said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver also has minor injuries.

DPS says both drivers may have been under the influence of alcohol.

No further information was made available.

