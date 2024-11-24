Wrong-way crash in Phoenix on I-17 injures two people; DUI might be to blame
PHOENIX - An early morning wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix injured two people, and troopers believe alcohol may be to blame.
The two-car crash happened on the highway near Adams Street around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 24, Arizona DPS said.
The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver also has minor injuries.
DPS says both drivers may have been under the influence of alcohol.
No further information was made available.